SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Northern California to help ring in the new year on New Year’s Day, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, just over nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to USGS. This was a deep one, striking about 17 miles beneath the surface.

Caltrans announced a closure of State Route 211 at Fernbridge Road for precautionary inspections for safety. At this time, officials do not know when the roadway will reopen.

The shaker is one of the biggest the area has seen since the 6.4 magnitude quake struck Humboldt County, killing two and injuring many others.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.