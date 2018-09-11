Bay Area

40-acre brush fire burning at Marin County Park prompts evacuations

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 09:10 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 10:44 PM PDT

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) - A 40-acre brush fire is burning at a Marin County Park on Monday night, firefighters said.

The fire is happening in the area of Samuel P. Taylor State Park under Mt. Barnabe Lookout. Smoke may be strong in the San Geronimo and Fairfax communities.

The fire has no containment.

An evacuation order has been placed for Mountain King Road, Portola Avenue, and Alamo down to Barranca. Residents should evacuate to Lagunitas School.

 

 

Twenty-to-30 structures are threatened.

Alamo Road will be closed indefinitely.

The Fire Public Information Hotline 415-473-7191.

