MARIN COUNTY (KRON) - A 40-acre brush fire is burning at a Marin County Park on Monday night, firefighters said.

The fire is happening in the area of Samuel P. Taylor State Park under Mt. Barnabe Lookout. Smoke may be strong in the San Geronimo and Fairfax communities.

The fire has no containment.

An evacuation order has been placed for Mountain King Road, Portola Avenue, and Alamo down to Barranca. Residents should evacuate to Lagunitas School.

An evacuation order is in place for Mountain King Rd, Portola Ave and Alamo down to Barranca. Residents in that area should evacuate immediately to the Lagunitas School and wait for further information. Alamo Rd. will be closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/0eqevGsb83 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) September 11, 2018

Twenty-to-30 structures are threatened.

Alamo Road will be closed indefinitely.

The Fire Public Information Hotline 415-473-7191.

