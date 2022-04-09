SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A five-alarm structure fire has broken out at a Home Depot in San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet by fire officials sent out at 6:11 p.m. The San Jose Fire Department said there are no injuries reported at this time.

Officials are advising residents to avoid the area of the fire located on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road. That’s where large black smoke in the area of the Home Depot can be seen, according to a tweet from Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department.

Wagly Veterinary Hospital and Pet Campus has been evacuated, which is right next to the Home Depot. Anyone looking to reunite with pets should head to Golfland on Winfield, firefighters tweeted.

For those who live or work in the area of the fire on Blossom Hill Road and smell smoke, the San Jose Fire Department recommends they shelter in place. They are advised to close all doors and windows to minimize smoke from getting inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.