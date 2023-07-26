(KRON) — Five people were arrested in the North Bay after a police pursuit on Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) said. The vehicle involved in the chase was also connected to a burglary of a dispensary in Cotati on Monday, police said.

The burglary happened at about 4:30 a.m. The suspects wore masks, entered the dispensary for about one minute and fled before police could arrive, according to the Cotati Police Department.

At about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, an SRPD officer spotted the vehicle used in the dispensary burglary near Maple Avenue and South E Street. Police said the car was stolen.

The officer followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. After briefly slowing down, the car sped away going north on Dutton Avenue, per SRPD.

The car crashed at the intersection of North Dutton Avenue and Guerneville Road. Five people got out of the car and scattered in different directions.

Police eventually caught all five suspects. Three arrestees are juveniles and two are adults.

The adults were identified as David Barrios and Natalia Gutierrez-Mena, both 18 years old. The suspect driving the car was a 16-year-old girl and the other two involved are 14 years old. All of the suspects live in Santa Rosa.

The driver was booked into the Los Gulicos Juvenile Justice Center for felony evading an officer, felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor hit-and-run. The other suspects were booked for resisting arrest.

None of the citizens involved in the crash were injured. There was evidence in the suspect vehicle connecting it to the Cotati burglary.