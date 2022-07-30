An organized retail theft incident was reported earlier on Saturday July 30 at the Apple retail store in Walnut Creek (Los Gatos Police Department).

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Five individuals were arrested without incident Saturday in connection to an organized retail theft in Walnut Creek, the Los Gatos Police Department announced in a press release. The theft happened that morning at the Apple Store in Walnut Creek located at 1200 S Main St.

After the suspects left the store with the stolen merchandise, officers were provided a car description and license plate for a red 2014 KIA sedan. Then, Los Gatos police found the suspect car, which had two suspects inside, on the 15000 block of Los Gatos Boulevard during an enforcement stop.

Officers searched the vehicle and found two loaded firearms — one in which was illegally manufactured also known as a “ghost gun.” The two occupants of the car were arrested for their involvement in the theft and illegal possession of firearms, the release said.

As the investigation continued, officers determined another three suspects were in connection to the Apple Store theft: two juveniles and one adult male. They were associated with a gold Chevrolet sedan and in possession of stolen Apple products from the Walnut Creek store.

In total, five suspects were arrested, and Los Gatos police are working with the Walnut Creek Police Department in the recovery of the stolen merchandise, according to the release. Two suspects were not identified due to their juvenile status.

20-year-old Dayzia Leaks: Carmichael resident arrested on charges of organized retail theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a high-capacity magazine

Carmichael resident arrested on charges of organized retail theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a high-capacity magazine 29-year-old Omari Crump : Sacramento resident arrest on charges of organized retail theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a high-capacity magazine

: Sacramento resident arrest on charges of organized retail theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a high-capacity magazine 20-year-old Omarea Grigsby: Antioch resident arrested on charges on charges of: PC 490.4 organized retail theft, PC 496, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Photos (top of the page) show some of the items recovered by police. They include Apple iPads, iPhones, and firearms. Los Gatos from the Apple Store location in Walnut Creek is roughly 60 miles from each other.

Authorities are requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident to please the Los Gatos Police Department at 408-354-8600.