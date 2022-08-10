(KRON) — Five suspects were arrested Tuesday after an altercation in the Brentwood City Hall parking structure. Officers from the City of Brentwood Police Department responded to the incident on Tuesday around 6:16 p.m., according to a social media post from the department.

The victims had been at the parking structure when they were challenged to a fight by a group of suspects who then followed them to Windsor Park in a vehicle and threatened them with a gun, the release states. No one was injured during the altercation.

While the first incident was under investigation, another group of victims was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint by the same suspects at the parking structure. The suspects’ vehicle was spotted by a Brentwood police officer. All five suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects are:

Christian Sanchez, 21, of Brentwood

Jonathon Sanchez, 18, of Brentwood

Suspect #3, 16, of Oakley

Suspect #4, 16 of Oakley

Suspect #5, 17, of Brentwood

The identities of three of the suspects are being withheld due to their age. All five were placed under arrest for robbery, battery and related charges. The alleged firearm used in the incident has not been recovered.

Anyone with any information about these crimes is encouraged to call the Brentwood Police Department at (925) 809-7911.