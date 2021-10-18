5 arrested for stealing over $20K of Lululemon merchandise in Marin County

PASADENA, CA – MARCH 19: A sign is displayed on a Lululemon Athletica Inc. store on March 19, 2013 in Pasadena, California. Lululemon removed some of its popular pants from stores for being too sheer. Shares of the Canadian owned company fell 6 percent. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KRON) — Five suspects were arrested for stealing nearly $21,000 worth of merchandise on Oct. 13 at a Lululemon store in Corte Madera, Central Marin Police said in an email.

Three of the five suspects are teens aged 17, 16, and 14.

The others were identified as 19-year-olds Tre’jor Barber of Pacifica and Tiairrah Jones of San Francisco.

The five suspects went into the store, grabbed “armfuls” of merchandise, and ran out, according to police. They fled in a dark blue Toyota Camry, and a witness reported the license plate number.

Authorities located the suspects in San Francisco and arrested them.

The teens were booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall.

Barber and Jones were taken to Marin County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, and conspiracy.