PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages.

At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth Drive regarding a robbery. The store reported that five individuals had entered the store and began filling large bags with merchandise before leaving in a white Range Rover. It was determined that the suspects stole between $1,000-$2,000 worth of merchandise.

At 7:26pm Monday, the Santa Rosa Police Department received another report of a robbery from an Ulta Beauty located at 2080 Santa Rosa Avenue. The suspects and vehicle description matched that of the earlier report to the Petaluma Police Department.

The California Highway Patrol was able to locate the vehicle as it entered Petaluma City limits. The vehicle did not comply with an attempted traffic stop. The pursuit then included CHP and the Petaluma Police Department. The suspects reportedly intentionally hit a police vehicle which caused damage to both cars.

Two officers reportedly received minor injuries as a result of the collision, two additional officers received minor injuries while taking the suspects into custody.

The suspects eventually exited their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, eventually being caught by K9s and officers. The vehicle was identified to be an unreported stolen vehicle from Oakland.

The five suspects arrested are 21-year-old San Jose resident Joshua Wilson, 20-year-old Hayward resident Dwayne Huntly, 19-year-old Dejorna Whitney of Richmond, an anonymous 16-year-old, and an anonymous 15-year-old.