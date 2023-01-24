SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda.

The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and cash, per SLPD. The incidents began in May 2022.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Multiple police departments conducted an investigation, which was led by SLPD. Detectives eventually connected the suspects to 27 robberies, which caused an estimated loss of more than $30,000 to the victims.

On Jan. 10, SLPD, Hayward police, and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office conducted four warrants simultaneously and arrested all five suspects. Police also recovered “an abundance” of evidence, including two unregistered guns and two replica guns.

The five suspects were all charged with armed robbery. They were identified as:

Patricia Sarmiento, 22, of Oakland

Lorenzo Sarmiento, 20, of Oakland

Devaughn Sarmiento, 24, of Oakland

Ray’mon Jesse Simon, 22, of Oakland

Arial Teleb Perez, 22, of Richmond

“The San Leandro Police Department worked very closely on this series with the Hayward Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. SLPD would like to acknowledge their tenacious efforts and their partnership throughout this investigation,” said SLPD Lieutenant Matthew Barajas.