(BCN) — A stolen car found in a Rohnert Park parking lot on Wednesday morning led to the arrests of five people and the seizure of burglary tools and stolen catalytic converters, police said.

The car was spotted by officers about 10 a.m. in the 6000 Block of Redwood Drive, according to a post on Facebook by Rohnert Park police.

A floor jack, saw blades and shaved keys were found inside, and police located suspects connected to the vehicle at a local motel room.

The discovery of a stolen car in Rohnert Park led to the arrests of five people and the seizure of stolen catalytic converters and burglary tools on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Rohnert Park. (RPDPS via Bay City News)

The discovery of a stolen car in Rohnert Park led to the arrests of five people and the seizure of stolen catalytic converters and burglary tools on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Rohnert Park. (RPDPS via Bay City News)

More burglary tools, stolen catalytic convertors, and power tools were seized from the motel room, and police arrested five suspects: a 39-year-old Richmond man, a 23-year-old Lancaster man, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, a 36-year-old San Pablo man and a 23-year-old Santa Rosa woman.

The suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of various crimes that include possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen car, possession of burglary tools and violation of probation.

Identifying information was found during the investigation that belonged to a Santa Rosa victim who had their garage broken into Tuesday night, police said.

Officers are looking into the additional theft and arrangements are being made to return the stolen car to its owner.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.