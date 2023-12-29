(KRON) — Five people were arrested by the San Jose Police Department on Wednesday in connection with an illegal prostitution and casino operation, police said. Officers also seized a large cache of guns, marijuana and cash at the scene.

The suspects were identified as:

Saolepea Liu, 42, of Antioch

Nido Nguyen, 35, of San Jose

Phuong Nguyen, 44, of San Jose

Windie Pratt, 41, of San Jose

Anai Garcia, 24, of San Jose

Police learned in December that a casino was operating on the 2400 block of Autumndale Drive. SJPD said an investigation revealed that illegal gambling, drug sales and prostitution were going on in several units of the building.

Officers served a search warrant on Wednesday. They seized 33 guns, 150,000 rounds of ammunition, 500 pounds of marijuana and about $20,000 in cash.

“Adult female survivors employed at the brothel were also located and provided resources, assistance, and information about their rights,” SJPD said.

The suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail for various felonies.

An investigation is ongoing. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. Information leading to an arrest can earn the informant a cash reward.