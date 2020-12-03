5 arrested in Santa Clara County EDD fraud scheme

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Five suspects were arrested in a California Employment Development Department fraud scheme, allegedly stealing over $1 million.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety say the first suspect, 35-year-old George Ramirez of San Jose was just one part of an alleged EDD benefits fraud ring.

The suspects are accused of stealing large amounts of mail from homes in Santa Clara County, as well as items like social security cards, credit cards, utility bills, and personal checks.

“The stolen personal identification was used to create fictitious profiles in the victims’ names. These fictitious profiles were used to apply for EDD unemployment benefits,” the Sunnyvale DPS said.

Four other suspects, whose names were not mentioned in the Sunnyvale DPS press release, were on active parole or Post Release Community Supervision.

Courtesy: Sunnyvale DPS

Authorities allegedly found the following items in their possession: a stolen motorcycle, two handguns (one of which was stolen in residential burglary), a shotgun, AR-15 assault rifle parts, ammunition, illegal narcotics, stolen computers, stolen mail and personal identification. A device used to create fictitious credit cards was also recovered.

Courtesy: Sunnyvale DPS

There were at least 100 potential victims. According to a preliminary investigation, an estimated $1 million was lost from the scheme.