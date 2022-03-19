HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department announced five arrests were made in a homicide that occurred Dec. 6, 2020, Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 , police responded to a shooting on 25000 block of Eldredge Avenue. Officers found four adult victims suffering from gunshot injuries.

One victim, 19-year-old Ashley Sandoval died from gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting. The three other victims survived the incident, officials said.

The investigation went on for over a year.

Detectives identified five different suspects responsible for the homicide.

All five suspects were arrested for the following:

One count of murder

three counts of attempted murder

once count of discharging firearm into an inhabited vehicle

Police released the suspects’ identities as:

19-year-old Hayward resident, Jose Bedolla, arrested on Mar. 3, 2022

22-year-old Hayward resident, Sonia Gonzalez, arrested on Mar. 9, 2022.

21-year-old San Mateo resident, Taiz Vega Mendoza, arrested on Mar. 11, 2022.

23-year-old San Carlos resident, Julissa Aguilar Yoc, arrested on Mar. 14, 2022.

19-year-old Manteca resident, Kevin Colindres, arrested on Mar. 16, 2022.

The Hayward Police Department partnered up with the San Mateo Police Department for the investigation.

Officials ask people with information on the homicide to contact Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.