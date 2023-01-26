CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department.

Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person was shot during the altercation, according to officials.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.

By Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 p.m., Campbell police arrested Orlando Oliva, 22, Paris Williams, 22, Darrin Bedford, 23, Kenneth Martin, 23 and Freddy McCardie, 21, all from Oakland, in San Leandro. The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping and conspiracy.

Officials said they obtained “crucial information” and photographic evidence from the community that led to the arrests.

“We understand that incidents of this nature can generate feelings of fear and anxiety,” said Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg. “I want to assure our community that those who come to Campbell and threaten the safety of our community will be held accountable for their actions.”

This was a collaborative effort by the Campbell Police Department, the Oakland Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service.