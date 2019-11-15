5 arrests made in Orinda Halloween party shooting

ORINDA (KRON) – Five people are now in custody after the deadly Halloween party shooting in Orinda that claimed the lives of 5 people.

Raids conducted across the Bay Area on Thursday led to the arrests of the 5 suspects wanted in connection with the massacre at an Airbnb rental.

One of the raids was at a complex in Marin City.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff says Monday morning’s raids also happened in Vallejo, Antioch, and San Mateo.

The 5 suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Lebraun Wallace of San Mateo, 20-year-old Jaquez Sweeney of Marin City, 20-year-old Jason Iles of Marin City, 30-year-old Shamron Mitchell of Antioch, and 20-year-old Devin Williamson of Vallejo.

Williamson is facing charges as an accessory, while the four other suspects are facing charges of murder and conspiracy.

A memorial honoring those who were killed at the party still stands in the middle of Orinda.

The sheriff says two of the 5 victims also had weapons, which may have been a factor in the deadly shooting.

Latest News Headlines: