The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But things are more muted in 2023 as high home prices and mortgage interest rates spook potential buyers.

In October, the median number of days a home spent on the market was 34, one day less compared to the year before.

When homes sell faster, it can be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly, and decisions must be made quickly.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest, using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the most days listed for sale for October, with the metros with the most home sales ranked higher in cases of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales were included.

#50. Oklahoma City

– Median days on market: 22

– Median sale price: $247,000

– Total homes sold: 1,587

#49. Mobile, Alabama

– Median days on market: 21

– Median sale price: $201,750

– Total homes sold: 380

#48. Flint, Michigan

– Median days on market: 21

– Median sale price: $180,000

– Total homes sold: 403

#47. Wilmington, North Carolina

– Median days on market: 21

– Median sale price: $435,000

– Total homes sold: 450

#46. San Francisco

– Median days on market: 21

– Median sale price: $1,513,500

– Total homes sold: 806

#45. Baltimore

– Median days on market: 21

– Median sale price: $362,000

– Total homes sold: 2,525

#44. Davenport, Iowa

– Median days on market: 20

– Median sale price: $170,000

– Total homes sold: 406

#43. Rockingham County, New Hampshire

– Median days on market: 20

– Median sale price: $520,000

– Total homes sold: 462

#42. Syracuse, New York

– Median days on market: 20

– Median sale price: $225,000

– Total homes sold: 638

#41. Tacoma, Washington

– Median days on market: 20

– Median sale price: $530,000

– Total homes sold: 773

#40. Worcester, Massachusetts

– Median days on market: 20

– Median sale price: $435,000

– Total homes sold: 828

#39. Tulsa, Oklahoma

– Median days on market: 20

– Median sale price: $265,000

– Total homes sold: 1,019

#38. Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 20

– Median sale price: $440,000

– Total homes sold: 1,603

#37. Modesto, California

– Median days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $459,000

– Total homes sold: 304

#36. Jacksonville, North Carolina

– Median days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $271,950

– Total homes sold: 366

#35. Stockton, California

– Median days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $546,000

– Total homes sold: 427

#34. Portland, Maine

– Median days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $507,000

– Total homes sold: 681

#33. Detroit

– Median days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $180,000

– Total homes sold: 1,652

#32. Sacramento, California

– Median days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $578,000

– Total homes sold: 1,672

#31. Cleveland

– Median days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $210,000

– Total homes sold: 2,220

#30. Warren, Michigan

– Median days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $289,000

– Total homes sold: 2,855

#29. Boston

– Median days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $685,000

– Total homes sold: 2,981

#28. St. Louis

– Median days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $245,000

– Total homes sold: 2,985

#27. Fayetteville, North Carolina

– Median days on market: 18

– Median sale price: $272,745

– Total homes sold: 640

#26. San Diego

– Median days on market: 18

– Median sale price: $865,000

– Total homes sold: 1,802

#25. Indianapolis

– Median days on market: 18

– Median sale price: $290,000

– Total homes sold: 2,355

#24. Manchester, New Hampshire

– Median days on market: 17

– Median sale price: $450,000

– Total homes sold: 413

#23. Anchorage, Alaska

– Median days on market: 17

– Median sale price: $369,450

– Total homes sold: 466

#22. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

– Median days on market: 15

– Median sale price: $729,000

– Total homes sold: 398

#21. Fresno, California

– Median days on market: 15

– Median sale price: $399,250

– Total homes sold: 522

#20. Springfield, Missouri

– Median days on market: 15

– Median sale price: $260,000

– Total homes sold: 547

#19. Oakland, California

– Median days on market: 15

– Median sale price: $923,000

– Total homes sold: 1,671

#18. Scranton, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 14

– Median sale price: $200,000

– Total homes sold: 383

#17. Wichita, Kansas

– Median days on market: 14

– Median sale price: $217,750

– Total homes sold: 640

#16. Omaha, Nebraska

– Median days on market: 14

– Median sale price: $290,000

– Total homes sold: 952

#15. San Jose, California

– Median days on market: 14

– Median sale price: $1,505,000

– Total homes sold: 975

#14. Richmond, Virginia

– Median days on market: 13

– Median sale price: $368,750

– Total homes sold: 1,344

#13. Fort Wayne, Indiana

– Median days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $229,950

– Total homes sold: 448

#12. York, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $257,000

– Total homes sold: 510

#11. Allentown, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $301,000

– Total homes sold: 769

#10. Albany, New York

– Median days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $300,000

– Total homes sold: 788

#9. Buffalo, New York

– Median days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $249,450

– Total homes sold: 980

#8. Seattle

– Median days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $773,475

– Total homes sold: 2,579

#7. Grand Rapids, Michigan

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $320,000

– Total homes sold: 1,016

#6. Cincinnati

– Median days on market: 10

– Median sale price: $275,000

– Total homes sold: 2,039

#5. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 9

– Median sale price: $269,000

– Total homes sold: 530

#4. Rochester, New York

– Median days on market: 9

– Median sale price: $227,000

– Total homes sold: 987

#3. Reading, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 8

– Median sale price: $259,000

– Total homes sold: 355

#2. Rockford, Illinois

– Median days on market: 8

– Median sale price: $175,750

– Total homes sold: 376

#1. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

– Median days on market: 7

– Median sale price: $325,000

– Total homes sold: 436