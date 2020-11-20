Most Bay Area counties impacted by statewide curfew

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California’s limited curfew is in effect this weekend for all counties in the purple tier — which is most of them.

In the Bay Area, this includes:

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Napa County

Solano County

Santa Clara County

Sonoma County

The curfew will last 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. effective Saturday, Nov. 21 through 5 a.m. Dec. 21. People will still be able to get takeout from restaurants or have food delivered between those hours, and walk their dogs.

Of course, essential workers will also be able to get to and from work. Mostly, California leaders want to keep people from unnecessarily socializing during those hours. There is a potential for the curfew to be extended.

“Whatever we need to do to keep everyone safe, that’s what’s important right now,” said one business owner.

WATCH: In an interview with KRON4, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf explains their enforcement priorities regarding the curfew.

“We’re really focused on people who are profiting from breaking our health orders,” Schaaf said. She explained there was an event facility which was throwing large parties.

“That’s the kind of activity we’re going to be looking for,” she clarified.

“I’ve been following the numbers everyday it is concerning,” said Schaaf. “The purpose [of the curfew] is to educate people how serious this threat is right now.”

MAP: Here’s a look at all the purple counties in California that will have a curfew.