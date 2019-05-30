5 Bay Area kids among finalists in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Five Bay Area spellers are among the 50 finalists in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The students are from San Jose, Sunnyvale, Dublin, Santa Clara, and Saratoga.
Hundreds of students from all across the country began the competition earlier this week.
The winner of the competition will receive a $50,000 cash prize.
Good luck!
