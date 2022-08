ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a San Leandro residence Saturday morning, Alameda County Fire announced on Twitter. Five people were displaced after a fire broke around 8:28 a.m. on 140th Ave.

Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show the fire caused damaged on the roof of a home. Crews extinguished the fire within 30 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The location of the fire is roughly a few blocks west off Highway 580.