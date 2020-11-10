5 displaced after Oakland morning fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Five adults are displaced after a fire in Oakland on Tuesday morning.
The Oakland Fire Department said the fire was under control by 6:48 a.m., and all people inside made it out of the building.
According to Oakland Fire Live on Twitter, the fire broke out at 19th Ave and Marin Wy.
PG&E crews were on scene to check for any possible downed wires.
