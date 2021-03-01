5 execs of SF companies linked to Nuru scandal barred from receiving city money

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Five San Francisco executives and their companies – which were discovered to have ties to the Mohammed Nuru public corruption scandal – have been suspended from receiving funds from the city, City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced Monday.

In a statement, Herrera said the now-suspended city contractors and their companies were implicated in the public corruption investigation of Nuru and former Public Utilities Commission General Manager Harlan Kelly.

The suspension orders are against the following:

Nick James Bovis and his company SMTM Technology, LLC

Alan Varela and William Gilmartin and their company ProVen Management Inc.

Florence Kong and her companies SFR Recovery Inc. and Kwan Wo Ironworks Inc.

Wing Lok "Walter" Wong and his companies W. Wong Construction Co., Inc., Green Source Trading, LLC, and Alternate Choice, LLC

This suspension order prevents the contractors from seeking or receiving any contracts or grants, directly or indirectly, from San Francisco while their criminal cases are being investigated, or as the long-term process to formally prohibit them from receiving these funds, according to Herrera.

All of the individuals Herrera issued suspension orders against Monday were charged criminally by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as part of the Nuru and Kelly investigations.

Nuru was charged with public corruption in Jan. 2020, upending City Hall as elected leaders scrambled to reassure the public that bribery and kickbacks would not be tolerated.

The complaint unsealed against Nuru and longtime restaurateur Bovis focuses on an aborted attempt in 2018 to bribe a San Francisco airport commissioner for retail space.