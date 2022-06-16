SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Five exits off of westbound Interstate-80 have closed with the Warriors’ NBA championship-clinching win on Thursday night, Caltrans announced. Exits at Fremont Street, Harrison Street, 5th Street, 9th Street and Northbound U.S. 101 have closed.

The exits will be closed until approximately 1:00 a.m., Caltrans said. None of the eastbound exits will close.

Caltrans said it made the decision to potentially close the exits at the request of the San Francisco Police Department and the California Highway Patrol San Francisco.

The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday night to win the championship. It was the franchise’s fourth title in the past eight seasons.