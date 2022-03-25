SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were taken to the hospital after they suffered injuries from a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in Suisun City, police announced in a Facebook post.

The crash happened in the area of Harlequin Way and Emperor Drive where the road was temporarily closed.

As of Friday afternoon, the road has now since reopened.

Multiple ambulances were brought to the scene and took the five who were injured to the hospital, police said.

Suisun City police declared this crash a “level one mass causality incident.”