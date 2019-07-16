5 hospitalized after Union City crash between AC transit bus, car

UNION CITY (KRON) – Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash between an AC Transit bus and a car in Union City early Tuesday.

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, the crash happened a little after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Decoto and Alvarado Niles Roads.

Authorities said another unoccupied car was also involved in the crash.

Officials said both the driver of the car and the AC Transit bus as well as three passengers were taken to local hospitals.

According authorities, a total of 10 people were evaluated by crews on scene – 9 people on the bus (including the bus driver) and one in the car.

Authorities have not released details on how the crash happened, but continue to investigate the cause.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.