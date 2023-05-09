(BCN) — San Francisco firefighters contained a fire early Tuesday in a high-rise building a few blocks southwest of the Parnassus Campus of the University of California at San Francisco.

Five people were injured, including two who jumped from windows, according to Capt. Jonathan Baxter, speaking in a video the department shared at 3:52 a.m. on Twitter. All the injured people were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive their injuries, he said.

The fire is believed to have been ignited by a lithium-ion battery.

Crews were dispatched at 1:04 a.m. to 6 Locksley Avenue. The American Red Cross is assisting eight people who were displaced by the fire, which damaged two units in the building.

