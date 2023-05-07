(KRON) — Five people were injured after an early morning shooting on Sunday, the Redwood City Police Department (RCPD) announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Redwood Avenue in Redwood City.

Four men and a 16-year-old boy were injured by gunfire and taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to RCPD. An unidentified male suspect approached the group, who police say were drinking on the sidewalk, and began to fire a 9mm handgun.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests have been made.

Redwood City police will continue to investigate. Police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective James Schneider at 650-780-7607.

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.