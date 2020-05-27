5 injured after tree branch falls in San Francisco’s Washington Square Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Five people were injured after a tree branch snapped and fell on them in San Francisco’s Washington Square Park on Tuesday evening.

Authorities say they responded to the park around 5:39 p.m. following a report of a tree falling and striking a person.

Officers arrived to find that a branch struck and injured five people, including a 2 year-old who was taken to the hospital.

The child was taken as a precautionary.

The four others were treated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.

