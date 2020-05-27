SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Five people were injured after a tree branch snapped and fell on them in San Francisco’s Washington Square Park on Tuesday evening.
Authorities say they responded to the park around 5:39 p.m. following a report of a tree falling and striking a person.
Officers arrived to find that a branch struck and injured five people, including a 2 year-old who was taken to the hospital.
The child was taken as a precautionary.
The four others were treated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.
No other details have been released at this time.
Latest Stories:
- 5 injured after tree branch falls in San Francisco’s Washington Square Park
- ‘I have never seen anything like this dog’s will to live’: Dog found abused, in need of help
- San Francisco’s Pier 45 fire investigation put on hold until scene is safe
- President Trump criticizes California’s move to send mail-in ballots for November election
- Santa Clara County’s effort to recruit more contact tracers in fight against COVID-19