5 injured in apartment fire in San Francisco Financial District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — About 100 firefighters were battling a blaze at a high-rise apartment building in San Francisco overnight.

The fire started on the 11th floor around 1:30 a.m. on Friday at 440 Davis Court, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Five people who live in the apartment suffered injuries but are expected to be okay. Three apartments have heavy damage and 23 apartments were deemed uninhabitable due to smoke or water damage.

They were able to contain the fire to the 11th floor within an hour. As of 4:30 a.m., crews are investigating the cause of the fire and the Red Cross is helping those displaced.

