SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Five people are being treated after a major vehicle collision occurred on Lake Merced Blvd between Higuera Drive and Brotherhood Way.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

Roadways near the incident are closed.

–VEHICLE COLLISION — AVOID AREA–



HIGUERA AV/ LAKE MERCED BL 5 VICTIMS BEING TREATED — @SFTrafficSafety ROADWAY CLOSED AT THI TIME pic.twitter.com/6snqAOZYQp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 4, 2021

UPDATE. Major Vehicle Accident. Avoid the area of Lake Merced between Higuera Drive and Brotherhood Way. — San Francisco State University Police Department (@SFStatePD) February 4, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.