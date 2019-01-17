Bay Area

At least 5 killed in deadly Bay Area storm

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 05:42 AM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 12:12 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - At least 5 people are dead this morning -- including one driver in Oakland, another in Napa, and a family of three from Fremont that died while driving near Tahoe. 

Video shows a mudslide and downed tree that has closed part of Hwy 35.

Both directions are closed because of debris on the roadway. 

It happened near Bear Creek Road and Gist. 

Crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway. 

