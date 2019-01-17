At least 5 killed in deadly Bay Area storm Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - At least 5 people are dead this morning -- including one driver in Oakland, another in Napa, and a family of three from Fremont that died while driving near Tahoe.

Video shows a mudslide and downed tree that has closed part of Hwy 35.

Both directions are closed because of debris on the roadway.

It happened near Bear Creek Road and Gist.

Crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

