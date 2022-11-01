NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Three 13-year-old students were among five teenagers arrested Tuesday on attempted murder charges for an attack at Lynwood School that left a boy in critical condition.

The Novato Police Department did not say where the 13-year-old suspects go to school. They were arrested along with two 15-year-old suspects. All five teenagers live in Novato and they remain in custody at Marin County Juvenile Hall.

One adult, 19-year-old Emerson Gonzalez Ordonez, was also arrested Tuesday, police said. He was booked into the Marin County Jail for suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and aiding/abetting a felonious act.

“The victim in this case remains in critical condition at a Bay Area hospital, facing a lengthy recovery,” NPD wrote.

The stabbing happened on October 24 at 6:50 p.m. Novato police said officers received a call from school staff reporting that a group of teenagers was causing a “disturbance” at Lynwood School after school hours. There were no students on campus at the time and school staff members were working on-site.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a critically injured 16-year-old boy in the school’s parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers rendered life-saving medical aid to the victim before he taken to a local trauma center. A 17-year-old boy was also assaulted and suffered minor injuries. Witnesses saw several juveniles fleeing the area in a vehicle after the attack, according to NPD.

Over the past week, investigators conducted an extensive follow up investigation interviewing dozens of witnesses, examining video surveillance, and collecting evidence from the scene of the stabbing.

Subsequent to the six arrests, police obtained and served multiple search warrants at residences within Novato to collect additional evidence in this investigation.



“We would like to recognize the witnesses and community members that came forward with information that assisted in the investigation. While this has been a very difficult case for our community, we recognize the care and concern expressed by our community for the victim and his family. We have worked tirelessly over the past week to identify those involved in this vicious attack,” police wrote.



The Novato Police Department collaborated with staff from the Novato Unified School District to put school safety measures in place.



