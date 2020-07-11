5 patients dead, dozens infected after COVID-19 outbreak at San Rafael nursing home

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A coronavirus outbreak at a San Rafael nursing home has claimed the lives of five patients, a spokesperson told KRON4.

46 patients have tested positive at Marin Post Acute, as well as 13 staff members.

The staff are currently off work isolating at home.

All staff and all residents who have not already tested positive are being tested every week.

Patient information will not be released due to privacy concerns.

