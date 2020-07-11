Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

5 patients dead, dozens infected after COVID-19 outbreak at San Rafael nursing home

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A coronavirus outbreak at a San Rafael nursing home has claimed the lives of five patients, a spokesperson told KRON4.

46 patients have tested positive at Marin Post Acute, as well as 13 staff members.

The staff are currently off work isolating at home.

All staff and all residents who have not already tested positive are being tested every week.

Patient information will not be released due to privacy concerns.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News