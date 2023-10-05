(KRON) — Racehorse “Hangin At Haven” died Wednesday during training, marking the fifth horse fatality in two weeks at Golden Gate Fields, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

“Hangin At Haven” died as the result of a musculoskeletal injury on Oct. 4, records show. Two other horses in the two-week span have also died after musculoskeletal injuries, including “Navy Queen” on Oct. 1 during training and “Great Story” on Sept. 25 during a race.

The state’s horse racing board also reported two other deaths in the time span. “Weeping Willows” died after suffering a “non-musculoskeletal” death on Sept. 27 during training. “Gardees World” died on Sept. 20, however, the cause and activity were not disclosed.

There have been 13 horse deaths at Golden Gate Fields this year.

Golden Gate Fields announced plans this summer to close down the horse racing track in June 2024. The track’s owner, the Stronach Group, said it would double down on racing in Southern California at Santa Anita Park.