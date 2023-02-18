OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Five people were rescued, and one was transported to a hospital after a fire broke out in an apartment building early Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

At around 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire at an apartment building located at 1553 Alice Street. A second alarm structure fire was struck at 5:11 a.m. followed by a third alarm fire shortly after, OFD said.

Photos show firefighters working to extinguish the fire and damages left to the apartment building after the fire was put out.

Five people were rescued by firefighters from the apartment building’s balconies or by exiting the building. One tenant was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation, the OFD’s Chief Dr. Reginald Freeman said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.