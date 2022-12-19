(KRON) — Five people were rescued from a ravine on Monday night after their Jeep fell about 300 feet, the California Highway Patrol said. The victims all have major injuries.

CHP said the Jeep was driving on a dirt road when it crashed down into the ravine. The area was difficult to access, forcing firefighters to use ATVs to get to the scene.

The helicopter had just 10 minutes to complete the rescue operation due to fog in the area, CHP said.

The helicopter arrived at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital at 8:29 p.m. Two of the victims are children. Another victim was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

“More information will be available in the morning as the scene is chaotic and the investigation has just begun,” CHP said.