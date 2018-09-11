5 Richmond High School students sickened after eating Rice Crispy Treats Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RICHMOND (KRON) - Five Richmond High School students were sickened on Monday after eating Rice Crispy Treats, authorities said.

At around 2:35 p.m., authorities found that students reported feeling ill after eating Rice Crispy Treats.

Earlier in the day, one student went home ill, and sometime later, four other students reported feeling ill.

School officials realized something was wrong and found the first person who went home sick was tied to the edibles.

School officials found all of them had eaten Rice Crispy Treats. No students were taken to the hospital, but EMTs were on-scene at the school.

The other four students were released to their parents.

School resource officers handled the situation.

It is unclear what substance was in those edibles.

No word on any disciplinary steps at this time.

