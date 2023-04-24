SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Five people were shot and one was killed outside a night club in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood. This neighborhood is popular with tourists.

San Francisco police said this deadly shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The condition of the four injured victims is unknown. Police have not announced if an arrest has been made.

The body was seen laying outside of a liquor store at the corner of Columbus and Grant Avenues with a gun laying just feet away. Police have not yet said where the incident started or what may have caused it.

There are multiple nightclubs, bars and restaurants in the area. No information from police has been given.

One man visiting from the United Kingdom said he was in his room when he heard almost a dozen gun shots off, then saw this:

“Looked out the window, there was a guy being dragged across the street to a car,” the witness said. “The car drove off, the guy got dragged back over to the convenient store, and so he’s dead. And then a girl ran down here, she got shot as well. So yeah.”

San Francisco police said more information will be given Monday and are asking anyone with information to come forward.