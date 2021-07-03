5 stabbed in downtown Napa; suspects sought

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were stabbed in downtown Napa Friday night, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred near 2nd Street by the courthouse around 11:18 p.m.

Five victims were stabbed and have varying levels of severity of injuries.

The victims were transported to Queen of the Valley Hospital. Three victims were released while two remain in the ICU.

Police say this was gang related. Witnesses say gang signs and language were exchanged before the stabbing.

All victims are Napa residents.

Police are still searching for weapons and the suspects.

No other details were released.