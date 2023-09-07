(KRON) — Two people are dead and three others are recovering following several separate suspected fentanyl overdoses within the span of 24 hours, according to the Union City Police Department.

First Incident

Officers responded to the report of an unresponsive person Tuesday morning in the area of Medallion Drive and Whipple Road. The person was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. According to police, fentanyl is suspected to be a factor in their death.

Second Incident

In the evening, medical personnel responded to the report of an unresponsive person, “who was cold to the touch”, at the Hayward-Union City border. The person, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second unresponsive person was found nearby and revived by paramedics before being taken to a local hospital. Foul play does not appear to have played a role in this incident. According to UCPD, evidence of narcotics were located at both spots where the unresponsive individuals were found.

Third Incident

The Alameda County Fire Department responded early Wednesday morning to the report of an unresponsive person in a restroom on the 33000 block of Western Avenue. According to police, the individual was gasping for air. Narcan was administered by ACFD which stabilized the individual before they were taken to a local hospital.

On the same property, another person was found unresponsive in a car shortly after in the parking lot. Narcan was administered and the individual was revived and taken to a local hospital. Suspected fentanyl was found in the car, police said.

Detectives are actively investigating the incidences to identify a possible source. Anyone with information is asked to contact UCPD at 510-675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.