VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for five suspects in connection to fraud and theft, the Vacaville Police Department (VPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. The five unidentified suspects are pictured below.

The person wearing a facial covering and beanie and the person with a hood on are linked to transactions made with a stolen credit card, according to VPD. Police said the victim’s purse was stolen from her cart while she was shopping nearby.

The two women pictured in the same photo are associated with a theft and an attempted fraudulent return of merchandise from a local business. The man wearing a Los Angeles Clippers jersey is linked to a theft of $1,000 worth of merchandise from a local store.

Neither the locations nor names of the businesses that were stolen from were named by Vacaville police.

If you have any information about any of these individuals, VPD says to contact Vicki Morgan at 707-469-5642 or Vicki.Morgan@cityofvacaville.com. You can also send the department a Facebook or Instagram message.