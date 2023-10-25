(KRON) — The Apple Store in Burlingame was hit with grand theft on Tuesday, according to the Burlingame Police Department. Five suspects went into the Apple Store located at 1301 Burlingame Ave. and stole a number of unspecified Apple products.

The total loss was about $100,000, the department said. The five suspects then fled in a grey BMW X5 SUV with no license plate.

No employees or loss prevention staff were injured in the theft.

Burlingame police officers spotted the BMW driving and tried to stop it. However, police did so unsuccessfully as the suspects are still at large.

No other information was immediately available.