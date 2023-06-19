(KRON) — Five armed robbery suspects were arrested in Burlingame Sunday night following an hour-long pursuit, the San Bruno Police Department said. The San Bruno PD Emergency Dispatch responded to an armed robbery report around 10:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Huntington Avenue in San Bruno.

According to police, a suspect approached the victim and demanded their wallet after threatening to shoot them. The suspects then fled in a gray Acura four-door sedan. The vehicle was located by a San Bruno PD officer shortly after the call.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Police pursued the Acura for 50 miles before the pursuit ended in the 300 block of Lang Road in Burlingame, after the suspects drove into a dead end, police said.

A passenger attempted to flee but was detained following a brief foot pursuit. The five suspects who were arrested by San Bruno PD with assistance from the San Mateo Police Department, Burlingame Police Department, Daly City Police Department, South San Francisco Police Department and Redwood City CHP.

The suspects were identified as:

19-year-old male from Lodi

19-year-old male from Patterson

18-year-old male from Lodi

17-year-old female from Tracy

16-year-old female from Patterson

The adult suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Jail, police said. The two juveniles were booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Center. Charges included robbery, evading, criminal conspiracy and resisting arrest.