CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said.

Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. Victims told police the suspects held them at gunpoint concealed in a jacket and stole their cell phones, Airpods, car keys and other personal effects.

In one case, the suspects used the stolen car keys to steal the victim’s car, officials said. It was later recovered.

The victims identified the suspects to police and said they were driving a red sedan.

Deputies said they were able to find the suspect car near Omeda Avenue but the suspects fled and eventually crashed into barriers on Redwood Road. Deputies said they found three teens, ranging from 13 years old to 17 years old, some personal effects from the robberies and a ghost handgun with a laser in the car. The two additional teens were found on foot near the Castro Valley BART station.

All five suspects had prior robbery history in Oakland, Berkeley and Pleasanton, according to officials. They were arrested and booked in the Juvenile Justice Center.