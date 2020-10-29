5 test positive for coronavirus at UCSF Medical Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people tested positive for the coronavirus at UCSF Medical Center, and staff are not yet sure how it happened.

UCSF said Tuesday that it was two patients who shared a room, plus three hospital staff who cared for them. Both patients tested negative prior to being admitted.

“We have isolated these patients and employees, and are working to identify, test and quarantine other individuals who may have been exposed to them, or who have symptoms,” said the medical center.

The employees are reported to have mild symptoms, while the patients appear to be asymptomatic.

UCSF Medical Center is working with both state and San Francisco health departments to address this outbreak.

