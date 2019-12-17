Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

5 treated after reports of chemical odor at San Francisco apartment building

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department responded to an apartment building on Tuesday afternoon following reports of residents smelling a chemical odor.

Around 12:43 p.m. fire crews responded to the scene of 6th and Howard Streets.

The odor was reported on the seventh floor of the building. Crews say it was bleach mixed with a cleaning product.

Five people were treated at the scene for a scratchy throat and breathing issues. Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Crews say the incident has been resolved.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News