5 treated after reports of chemical odor at San Francisco apartment building

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department responded to an apartment building on Tuesday afternoon following reports of residents smelling a chemical odor.

Around 12:43 p.m. fire crews responded to the scene of 6th and Howard Streets.

The odor was reported on the seventh floor of the building. Crews say it was bleach mixed with a cleaning product.

HAZMAT 988 Howard 7th Floor Bleach mixed with Cleaning product during cleaning resulted in 5 adults complaining of breathing issues, 1 was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Incident resolved pic.twitter.com/Ec2d6HK3Ue — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 17, 2019

Five people were treated at the scene for a scratchy throat and breathing issues. Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Crews say the incident has been resolved.

No other details have been released.