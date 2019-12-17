5 treated after reports of chemical odor at San Francisco apartment building

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department responded to an apartment building on Tuesday afternoon following reports of residents smelling a chemical odor.
Around 12:43 p.m. fire crews responded to the scene of 6th and Howard Streets.
The odor was reported on the seventh floor of the building. Crews say it was bleach mixed with a cleaning product.
Five people were treated at the scene for a scratchy throat and breathing issues. Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Crews say the incident has been resolved.
No other details have been released.