(KRON) – A five-year-old child is dead after a solo vehicle traffic crash on westbound Highway 4 near Morello Avenue around 12:06 a.m. on Dec. 17, the California Highway Patrol of Contra Costa announced Sunday.

According to the preliminary investigation, a grey Honda CR-V occupied by one adult driver and two children was traveling westbound on Highway 4. The driver lost control of the vehicle. The Honda left the roadway and collided with a tree.

According to the CHP, the driver sustained moderate injuries. An 11-year-old passenger sustained major, life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to the hospital. A five-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the CHP’s on-scene investigation, it was determined the five-year-old was not properly restrained in the child seat.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation at the hospital and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and manslaughter.

This crash is under investigation.

If anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it is asked to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925)-646-4980.