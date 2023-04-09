(KRON) — A five-year-old child was killed after a shooting Saturday night on I-880, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The shooting caused closures of the highway’s southbound lanes near Fremont’s Warm Springs District and Dixon Landing Road, near the Fremont-Miltpas border.

KRON4 initially reported the shooting Saturday night. The victim was taken to the hospital but later died of their injuries, CHP said.

No other information was immediately available. This story will be updated as KRON4 learns more.

Bay City News contributed to this report.