Image of Dominic Cassell from the Santa Clara Police Department.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old boy was reported missing by the Santa Clara Police Department on Monday.

Dominic Cassell was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to police. He was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants and yellow sneakers. He weighs 40 pounds and may be carrying a green blanket.

If you see Dominic or know where he is, call 9-1-1 immediately.