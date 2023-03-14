PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old had to be pulled from debris after a tree fell onto the roof of a learning center in Pittsburg on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Fire Captain Jeff Clark said when fire crews arrived on scene with the Pittsburg Police Department at The Learning Center on Civic Avenue, about 20 children were on the scene. Upon entering the building, they found one child trapped in a bathroom. She wasn’t hit by any falling debris, but her doorway was blocked.

Another child was then found under the rubble of a collapsed roof nearby. Tree branches were also blocking several exit routes. Fire crews cleared paths for the remaining children in the building to safely evacuate.

Clark said an employee was walking between buildings when branches from a falling tree struck him. The employee was treated by paramedics and then taken to a local hospital.