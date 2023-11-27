(KRON) — A five-year-old girl who died after being swept out to sea in Half Moon Bay Saturday afternoon has been identified as Naretzi Navarrete of Merced.

The girl was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

A 54-year-old man who has only been identified as the girl’s grandfather was also swept out to sea. Rescue teams spent almost 24 hours searching a 100-square-mile area for the man before eventually suspending the search on Sunday.

The girl and her grandfather were at Martins Beach in Half Moon Bay when the incident occurred.

